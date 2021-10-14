why-britney-spears-doesn’t-wants-a-custody-‘war’-with-kevin-federline-when-conservatorship-ends

Exclusive

October 14, 2021 12:24AM EDT

Britney Spears shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The star currently has 30% custody time, while Kevin holds 70%.

Britney Spears, 39, doesn’t want a custody “war” with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, once her conservatorship ends. The former couple share teenage sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, together, and are currently under a custody arrangement where the Baby!…One More Time star has 30%, while Kevin maintains a majority 70%.

When it comes to seeing then, “she pretty much has access to them as much as she wants at this point, as Kevin never refuses her tine with the boys,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Britney knows that Kevin is a good dad. She doesn’t want to have war with him. No one wants that,” they added. Britney previously lost custody in 2007, and eventually she and Kevin reached a joint custody agreement. That changed again in 2019 when Kevin assumed 70%.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears share two teenage sons together. (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

Notably, her son Sean will be 18 in just two years. “Britney has been advised to leave the custody situation as is because – by the time it would get this to the courts and changed – her one son will be 18 and the other will be right behind,” a second insider says. “She doesn’t want to put her kids through that mess and deal with unnecessary attention to them or their lives. They are both fully old enough to know exactly what is going on. They love her and are so glad that she is finally getting her life back.

» Read Full Article