britney-spears’-dad-calls-#freebritney-movement-a-‘joke’:-‘the-world-doesn’t-have-a-clue’

Interview

August 1, 2020 11:58AM EDT

Britney Spears’ father blasted the vocal #freebritney movement that has been talked about for quite some time in an explosive new interview.

Jamie Spears is the latest family member to speak out about the #freebritney movement that centers on the well-being of his superstar daughter Britney, 38. He spoke to The New York Post about the ordeal on Saturday, August 1, after being pegged as an awful father who is keeping her under emotional and financial control in a 12-year-old legal conservatorship. “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

The 68-year-old later denied rumors that he’s been skimming money off the top of the “Hold It Against Me” singer’s estate. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he exclaimed. “How the hell would I steal something?” Jamie’s also talked about the aggressiveness others have had to deal with at the hands of these #freebritney supporters. “People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans.”

Britney Spears with her father Jamie. Credit: MEGA

“I love my daughter,” he continued while getting emotional. “I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.” Britney’s brother Bryan Spears, 43, also gave his two cents on the ordeal earlier this month in a separate interview. “She’s always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship]…it’s very frustrating to have,” he said on the July 23 episode of the As Not Seen On TV podcast.

