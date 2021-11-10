britney-spears-reveals-donatella-versace-is-‘making’-her-wedding-dress-‘as-we-speak’

See Pics & Video

November 9, 2021 11:01PM EST

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share new photos and video clips that show her wearing a pretty pink dress while also revealing Donatella Versace is designing her wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials with Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears, 39, is letting her fans in on a little pre-wedding secret: her dress is already being made by one of the biggest designers in the fashion industry! The singer shared a new post to Instagram on Nov. 9 and it included pics and videos of her showing off a light pink off-the-shoulder dress as well as a caption that revealed Donatella Versace is creating what she’ll wear during her upcoming wedding with fiance Sam Asghari, 27.

“No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” the caption read.

Once she shared the happy news, her fans quickly responded with messages of congratulations and excitement. “Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG,” one fan wrote while another told her she looked like Cinderella. A third shared, “You look like a princess🎀🎀 👑👑👑CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOUR VERSACE WEDDING DRESS😍😍😍😍” and a fourth called her “iconic.”

Britney Spears announced her engagement in Sept. (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

Britney’s latest post comes one day after she opened up about her feelings on her upcoming conservatorship hearing. The “Circus” crooner shared a photo of artwork from one of her favorite artists along with a message that included an apology for previously sharing “angry” words in past posts.

“This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!!

