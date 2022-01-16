britney-spears-says-she-‘loves’-jamie-lynn-‘unconditionally’-amid-feud:-‘i-know-your-real-heart’

Breaking News

January 15, 2022 7:09PM EST

Britney Spears posted a heartfelt open letter to Jamie Lynn after calling her younger sister a ‘scum’ person, saying it’s ‘tacky’ for a ‘family to fight in public.’

Britney Spears, 40, loves her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, “unconditionally” — despite the current drama between the pair. The In The Zone singer took to Twitter to post a lengthy open letter to her youngest sibling after drama pertaining to Jamie Lynn’s book Things I Should Have Said and subsequent GMA interview. “I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me!!!” Britney wrote in the screen shotted iPhone note posted to Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 15. The letter was in clear reference to Brit’s earlier post, in which she called Jamie Lynn a “scum” person.

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 15, 2022

“When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’ … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying,” Britney explained. “I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing!!!! But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!!” she penned, referencing Jamie Lynn’s teen acting career on Zoey 101 and successful song writing accolades.

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears are seen presenting at the Teen Choice Awards in 2002. (Lucy Nicholson/AP/Shutterstock)

Britney went on to discuss her difficult 13 year long conservatorship,

