britney-spears-&-sam-asghari-ready-to-start-preparing-prenup-after-conservatorship-ends

Exclusive

November 16, 2021 11:47PM EST

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ‘both know’ a prenup ‘is absolutely needed’ and ‘are ready to tackle’ it ‘together’ less than a week after a judge ended her conservatorship.

Britney Spears, 39, and Sam Asghari, 27, are getting ready to exchange vows and have started putting the pre-plans into action, including preparing a prenuptial agreement. The singer and model announced their engagement in Sept. and are looking forward now that Britney’s conservatorship ended.

“Britney and Sam were holding off on doing their prenup until after she was out of the conservatorship,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They both know that it is absolutely needed, but neither of them wanted her father or previous handlers to have any part in this prenup. At all.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at a red carpet event. (BroadImage/Shutterstock)

The end of Britney’s conservatorship gives her have freedom over her own finances and decisions so there’s no better time to get ready for her marital bliss, and the insider insists that they will make their prenup fair, especially when it comes to the pop star’s money. “It is a given that Britney gets what she came into this with,” the insider further shared. “Sam does not want to take her money. He works for his own and always has. He is in this because he is in love with her and at the end of the day, he wants nothing more than to see her happy.”

“Now that she has her freedom and ability to make these choices for herself, they are ready to tackle this together,” the source added.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged shortly before her conservatorship ended. » Read Full Article