britney-spears-slams-christina-aguilera-for-‘refusing’-to-talk-about-her-conservatorship

See Message

November 19, 2021 9:33PM EST

Britney Spears is calling out fellow pop star Christina Aguilera for ‘refusing’ to speak about her conservatorship situation during a recent interview.

Britney Spears just called out Christina Aguilera for not fully supporting her after she was released from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years. During a red carpet interview 2021 Latin Grammy Awards, Christina answered to questions if she and Britney had had “any communication” since Britney was declared free. The “Dirrty” singer made an awkward face and her publicist interrupted to say, “No, we’re not doing that tonight, I’m sorry.” Christina then chimed in and said, “I can’t… but I’m happy for her.”

After seeing the video online, which you can see here, Britney shared the clip to her Instagram stories and wrote a message for Christina. “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!” Britney exclaimed. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!!”

Britney continued, “All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter!!!!!” HollywoodLife has reached out to Christina’s rep for comment but has not yet received a response.

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera (Broadimage/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Christina previously showed her support for her fellow pop star on June 28 when she took to Twitter to call out Brit’s conservatorship arrangement. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Christina wrote.

» Read Full Article