Britney Spears Stuns In Bikinis & Dances To Dua Lipa As She Talks Turning 40 — Watch

August 4, 2021 1:54AM EDT

Britney Spears is levitating! The pop star modeled a series of bikinis and danced to Dua Lipa while on vacation in Hawaii.

She’s levitating: Britney Spears shared new content from her Hawaiian getaway on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The pop star, 39, danced to Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” in a new reel that showed off her various vacation bikini sets. Britney also reflected on turning 40 at the end of this year, quoting a line from the 2012 rom-com This is 40.

The star danced in a red bikini and promptly changed into a striped blue one from Target in the reel. “My favorite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from @Target,” she captioned the post. “girls, you gotta go there cause their suits are bomb.” Britney added, “Psss I’m going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40 … I’m not ready to shop at old lady stores.”

Britney has been unwinding in Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari ahead of her next conservatorship court date in September. Early Tuesday, the star shared some IG snapshots with some local island pigs. In the caption, Britney said spending time with animals, including horses, helps ease her “social anxiety.” She wrote, “I find spending time with animals like this peaceful pig to be very therapeutic. I do think it helps when I hear about other people who experience the same thing … it makes me feel like I’m not alone.”

Of course, the trip has not been without its hiccups. The pop star revealed that she got locked in her hotel bathroom at 2 a.m. after the lock got jammed.

