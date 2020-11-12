Britney Spears Stuns In Crop Top During Intense Boxing Workout Amid Court Battle — Watch

Watch

November 12, 2020 1:04AM EST

After a reported court battle loss, Britney Spears let out some steam by exchanging punches in a boxing workout with her personal trainer. The pop star stunned in a hot pink crop top and Y2K-style track pants.

Britney Spears is still getting her cardio in a day after her most recent conservatorship hearing. The 38-year-old pop star put on her punching gloves and took multiple swings at her personal trainer for an intense boxing workout, which Britney posted a clip of to her Instagram on Nov. 11. For the sweat session, Britney rocked a hot pink crop top and black gaucho pants that looked straight from the aughts!

In the post’s caption, Britney gushed that she just “like[s] the sound” of “the punch” in the video. The “Toxic” singer also clarified that she and her trainer “both got tested negative for COVID,” which allowed Britney’s trainer to “come over for a good workout session.”

Britney appears to be in an upbeat mood on social media, despite our sister publication Variety reporting a day prior that Britney’s request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship was declined by the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. However, Britney can still make future petitions to have her father removed or suspended from the conservatorship, which he has overseen since 2008 (except for when he temporarily stepped down from the position for “personal health” reasons).

A throwback photo of Britney Spears performing on stage. She is now reportedly refusing to take the stage again until her father, Jamie Spears, is removed from her longstanding conservatorship. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

During the conservatorship hearing, Britney’s attorney Samuel D.

