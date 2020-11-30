Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Sexy Bikini & Packs On the PDA With BF Scott Rigsby At The Beach – Pics

See Pics

November 30, 2020 12:48PM EST

Brooke Burke was living it up in Mexico with her boyfriend, Scott Rigsby, and looked divine in her bikini, too! The ‘DWTS’ champ slayed in her tiny two-piece.

It’s all about the PDA for Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby. The couple, who started dating in August 2019, took a little getaway to Tulum, Mexico, where they were spotted enjoying the sand and surf — and each other. Brooke, 49, looked gorgeous in a bikini while sharing some adorable PDA with her guy on the beach during their November vacation.

Scott Rigsby gives Brooke Burke a sweet kiss on the cheek during their vacation in Tulum, 11/29/20 (MEGA)

Brooke and Scott were in Mexico with friends, but only had eyes for each other during a tender moment on the beach captured by photographers. During a cute conversation on the sand, Scott pulls Brooke in close and kisses her on the arm, then on the cheek. She has the biggest grin on her face the entire time.

The Dancing with the Stars champion looked sensational in her swimwear. Brooke rocked a delicate, light blue paisley bikini featuring a triangle top and high-cut bottoms. While not in the water she covered up with a cute pair of white, lacy shorts. And later, a gauzy maxi dress. The bikini showcased the mother of four‘s rock hard abs, as did a series of other colorful two-pieces she revealed on Instagram.

Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby engage in a little PDA while relaxing on the beach in Mexico, 11/29/20 (MEGA)

It’s all about working out and eating healthy for Brooke, who has shared many of her favorite moves with fans over Instagram Live.

