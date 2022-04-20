brooke-shields,-56,-turns-heads-in-skintight-black-latex-dress-in-tribeca

View gallery

Image Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Brooke Shields is still a force to be reckoned with! The stunning 56-year-old made an elegant appearance at the Tribeca Ball — a New York Academy of Arts fundraiser event — on Tuesday, donning a figure-hugging black latex dress.

The mother-of-two paired the sleeveless sheath with two-toned heels with a black pointed toe and white back, also wearing black-rimmed glasses and diamond drop earrings. Brooke was notably sporting ginger-colored locks and didn’t forget to accessorize her style with a four stone diamond ring on her finger.

Brooke Shields at the Tribeca Ball in New York (Johns PKI/SplashNews).

Brooke has been out and about lately in the Big Apple, most recently making an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s late night talk show Watch What Happens Live. During the March 6 broadcast, Brooke was joined by Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, 41, and was particularly star struck by the handsome actor!

As it turns out, the Suddenly Susan actress is an Outlander super fan — a detail that lead Andy to “make her dreams come true” and “cast” Brooke as leading lady Claire (played by Caitriona Balfe on the show), during a segment Andy called the “Clubhouse Playhouse.” Brooke looked a bit flustered by the proposal, but, after taking a big swig of her drink, headed to the green screen, and got down to business.

