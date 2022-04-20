Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Brooke Shields, 56, Turns Heads In Skintight Black Latex Dress In Tribeca

April 20, 2022
brooke-shields,-56,-turns-heads-in-skintight-black-latex-dress-in-tribeca
Written by
0

View gallery

Olivia Culpo wears a pink latex mini skirt in Miami Beach,Florida.Olivia took a coffee break at the W Hotel while taking in the sun. Pictured: Olivia Culpo Ref: SPL5103682 130719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

VIP guests arrive for New York Academy of Art's 2022 Tribeca Ball honoring artist Kenny Scharf; and sponsored by Van Cleef & Arpels. Held at the New York Academy of Art in Tribeca in New York, NY Pictured: Brooke Shields Ref: SPL5304529 190422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera arrives at The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards presented by Yes I Am Cacharel, Moroccanoil, Sunglass Hut, MCM, FIJI, Whispering Angel, and Sleep Spa Hastens held at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States - 11 Apr 2022

Image Credit: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Brooke Shields is still a force to be reckoned with! The stunning 56-year-old made an elegant appearance at the Tribeca Ball — a New York Academy of Arts fundraiser event — on Tuesday, donning a figure-hugging black latex dress.

The mother-of-two paired the sleeveless sheath with two-toned heels with a black pointed toe and white back, also wearing black-rimmed glasses and diamond drop earrings. Brooke was notably sporting ginger-colored locks and didn’t forget to accessorize her style with a four stone diamond ring on her finger.

Brooke Shields Brooke Shields at the Tribeca Ball in New York (Johns PKI/SplashNews).

Brooke has been out and about lately in the Big Apple, most recently making an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s late night talk show Watch What Happens Live. During the March 6 broadcast, Brooke was joined by Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, 41, and was particularly star struck by the handsome actor!

As it turns out, the Suddenly Susan actress is an Outlander super fan — a detail that lead Andy to “make her dreams come true” and “cast” Brooke as leading lady Claire (played by Caitriona Balfe on the show), during a segment Andy called the “Clubhouse Playhouse.” Brooke looked a bit flustered by the proposal, but, after taking a big swig of her drink, headed to the green screen, and got down to business.

Andy Cohen, Brooke Shields, Sam HeughanAndy Cohen, Brooke Shields, and Sam Heughan on ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ (Charles Sykes/Bravo).  » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

elizabeth-hurley,-54,-stuns-in-a-turquoise-blue-bikini-during-at-home-photo-shoot

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Stuns In A Turquoise Blue Bikini During At-Home Photo Shoot

June 1, 2020

Celebrity Behind The Scenes Video with Justin Baldoni

June 15, 2016
john-travolta’s-daughter-ella-calls-him-her-‘hero’-in-tribute-1-year-after-kelly-preston’s-death

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Calls Him Her ‘Hero’ In Tribute 1 Year After Kelly Preston’s Death

October 12, 2021