Brooke Shields, 56, Rocks A Strapless Red Swimsuit As She Goes For A Dip On Thanksgiving — Photos

November 26, 2021 6:05PM EST

Brooke Shields braved a cold plunge pool on Thanksgiving, but looked amazing while doing it!

Brooke Shields, 56, looked absolutely amazing in a strapless red swimsuit on Thanksgiving! The actress donned the one piece on Thursday, Nov. 25 as she bravely stepped into a cold plunge pool, which are believed to reduce muscle pain and inflammation by instantly numbing the nerves surrounding joints. She appropriately set the video to Bill Withers “Lovely Day” — although, we aren’t sure that cold water was that lovely!

“New Thanksgiving tradition,” The Blue Lagoon star quipped in her caption, including a turkey and snowflake emoji. While the weather looked sunny, it was more like a spring day in Los Angeles with temperatures falling around 70 degrees. Brooke hilariously reacted to the cold water as she dipped a toe in, opting to keep her long brunette locks up in a bun to avoid getting wet. She slowly backed into the water, rigidly putting her arms in before fully lowering her body and shoulders.

Several of her famous pals got a kick out of the pic, including Christie Brinkley, 67. “Body-ody-ody‼️” the super model commented with three fire emojis, seemingly referencing “Body” by Megan Thee Stallion. Ali Wentworth quipped, “You’re supposed to cook the Turkey not yourself…” while Sophia Bush reacted, “Cold plunge!? LOVE.” Canadian television host Kuljeet Kaila hilariously added, “In Cali? That’s like Canadian summer weather.”

It’s no surprise to see Brooke looking so good: the actress recently opened up about feeling more “confident” as she hit her mid-50s. “I feel stronger,

