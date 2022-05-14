Menu
Brooklyn Beckham Gives Wife Nicola Peltz A Piggyback Ride After Lowkey Pub Date: Photos

May 14, 2022
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020

London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Smiling like the cat who's got the cream, Brooklyn Beckham still seems smitten and very much in love as he holds his new wife Nicola Peltz's hand on an evening out in London.The couple is pictured for the first time back in the UK since tying the knot at their lavish wedding as the newlyweds look happy on a night out at the Chiltern Firehouse. Nicola showed off her sparkling wedding ring whilst locking arms with her man Brooklyn.Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola PeltzBACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoy a dinner at Carbone Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. The couple were joined by Nicola's family at the exclusive dinner. Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham,Nicola Peltz Ref: SPL5308866 090522 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, seem to be going as strong as ever! The pair were photographed on May 12 holding hands during a night out in London. They both rocked black minimalist outfits, while Nicole gripped a fluffy yellow designer purse in her hand by designer Bottega Veneta.

Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz London May 12 2022Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz in London on May 12, 2022 (BACKGRID)

Afterwards, the two took to their Instagram accounts to show us an inside glimpse of their relationship. Brooklyn held Nicola in a piggyback position, while she bended her head down to lovingly kiss him on the cheek.

“My baby xx” the caption read. “I LOVE YOU,” his wife responded in all caps, followed by three heart emojis. In the photos, Nicola is wearing a sleek black ponytail, red flare pants, and chunky boots, while her husband is pictured in a plain white t-shirt and a dangly gold necklace. In the photos, Nicola’s large oval diamond ring can also be spotted from a mile away.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the couple show some affection in public. On May 8, Brooklyn was seen playfully grabbing his wife’s backside at Miami Beach as the two headed to dinner. A true gentleman, he also lovingly carried the skirt of model Nicola’s mint green gown during a Met Gala after party on May 2. Cleary a fan of the rear end, Brooklyn was seen patting his new wife’s behind yet again during their post wedding brunch on April 10.

