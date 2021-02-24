Celebrities

Bruce Springsteen Pleads Guilty to Boozing, DWI Charge Dropped

by Wednesday, February 24, 2021
bruce-springsteen-pleads-guilty-to-boozing,-dwi-charge-dropped

Bruce Springsteen’s criminal record won’t show any guilty plea to driving under the influence — because the Boss just struck a deal with prosecutors. Springsteen pled guilty to only one misdemeanor count of consuming alcohol in a closed area. He…  » Read Full Articles

