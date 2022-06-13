Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Bryan Cranston Is Unrecognizable At Tony Awards With Long Bushy Beard: Before & After Pics

June 12, 2022
bryan-cranston-is-unrecognizable-at-tony-awards-with-long-bushy-beard:-before-&-after-pics
Written by
0

Ariana DeBose 75th Annual Tony Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA- 12 Jun 2022

Julianne Hough 75th Annual Tony Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA- 12 Jun 2022

Darren Criss, left, Mia Swier arrive at the 75th annual Tony Awards, at Radio City Music Hall in New York 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals, New York, United States - 12 Jun 2022

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/AP/Shutterstock

The 75th Annual Tony Awards, held on June 12, 2022, honored immense talent and showcased mind blowing performances from Broadway’s greatest stars. However, one of the most notable aspects of the night was Tony Award winning actor Bryan Cranston‘s enormous beard that was impossible to miss.

Bryan Cranston Tony Goldwyn 2022 Tony AwardsBryan Cranston and Tony Goldwyn Presenting at the 75th Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 (Charles Sykes/AP/Shutterstock)

While presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actor for a Leading Role in a Play, Bryan walked on stage while looking confident and chatting with his fellow Network co-star Tony Goldwyn. During their banter, Tony made a sly jab at Bryan’s facial hair, addressing the elephant in the room. “Well can we please get to work so you can get back to looking for your lost razor blade?” he quipped, making the audience uproar with laughter. There was a moment of (likely scripted) tense silence between the two while Bryan blinked at Tony nefariously before continuing with his speech.

Bryan first debuted his new bushy look while on the red carpet for the 2022 Tony Awards. There he wore a streamlined black suit, while his wife Robin Dearden looked elegant in an off the shoulder black floral gown and brown shades.

Bryan Cranston Robin Dearden Red Carpet Tonys 2022Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden on the Red Carpet During the 75th Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 (Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

The new look comes as a surprise to many, because a few months earlier, the Malcolm in the Middle star was seen with a much more tame looking scruff at the Broadway premiere of the play “American Buffalo.” There,

