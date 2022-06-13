bryan-cranston-is-unrecognizable-at-tony-awards-with-long-bushy-beard:-before-&-after-pics

View gallery

Image Credit: Charles Sykes/AP/Shutterstock

The 75th Annual Tony Awards, held on June 12, 2022, honored immense talent and showcased mind blowing performances from Broadway’s greatest stars. However, one of the most notable aspects of the night was Tony Award winning actor Bryan Cranston‘s enormous beard that was impossible to miss.

Bryan Cranston and Tony Goldwyn Presenting at the 75th Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 (Charles Sykes/AP/Shutterstock)

While presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actor for a Leading Role in a Play, Bryan walked on stage while looking confident and chatting with his fellow Network co-star Tony Goldwyn. During their banter, Tony made a sly jab at Bryan’s facial hair, addressing the elephant in the room. “Well can we please get to work so you can get back to looking for your lost razor blade?” he quipped, making the audience uproar with laughter. There was a moment of (likely scripted) tense silence between the two while Bryan blinked at Tony nefariously before continuing with his speech.

Bryan first debuted his new bushy look while on the red carpet for the 2022 Tony Awards. There he wore a streamlined black suit, while his wife Robin Dearden looked elegant in an off the shoulder black floral gown and brown shades.

Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden on the Red Carpet During the 75th Tony Awards on June 12, 2022 (Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

The new look comes as a surprise to many, because a few months earlier, the Malcolm in the Middle star was seen with a much more tame looking scruff at the Broadway premiere of the play “American Buffalo.” There,

