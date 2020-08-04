bts-set-to-perform-at-the-2020-mtv-video-music-awards

BTS Reschedules Map of the Soul 7 North American Tour

BTS is headed to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards!

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, it was announced that the beloved group will be performing their new single “Dynamite” at the award show. This will be BTS’ first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English song, which is set to be released on Aug. 21 along with the track’s music video.

The VMAs also just revealed that Doja Cat and J Balvin will also be performing at the ceremony.

Just last week, on July 30, the nominees for the 2020 VMAs were announced, with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd leading the pack with the most honors. “We’re excited to unveil the incredible list of VMA nominees who shaped this year’s unique music landscape and bring fans a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music,” Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement to E! News.

BTS scored three nominations this year in the Best Choreography, Best Pop and Best K-Pop categories. Doja Cat also scored three nods ahead of the ceremony for Song of the Year, Best Direction for her “Say So” music video, and Push Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, J Balvin is also being recognized by the award show, scoring four nominations this year. The talented artist is nominated three times in the Best Latin category for his work on songs “China” and “Amarillo” as well as “Qué Pena.” He’s also up for Best Collaboration for his song with the Black Eyed Peas, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life).”

