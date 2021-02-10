‘buffy’-star-charisma-carpenter-accuses-joss-whedon-of-being-‘cruel’-on-set-:-he-was-the-real-’vampire’

Almost a year after ‘Justice League’ star Ray Fisher accused Joss Whedon of ‘abusive’ behavior, Charisma Carpenter claims she also experienced his ‘cruel’ & ‘retaliatory’ behavior while on ‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel.’

“For nearly two years, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day,” Charisma Carpenter, 50, wrote on Wednesday, Feb. 10 in the lengthy statement on social media. Charisma — who played Cordelia Chase on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and the spin-off, Angel, — accused the series’ creator and director, Joss Whedon, 56, of a “history of being casually cruel,” echoing the claims that Ray Fisher made against Joss in 2020. “Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in insolation and, at times, destructively.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Joss for a statement. HollywoodLife spoke to Charisma’s rep for further clarification, and they confirmed her postings on Instagram and Twitter (below). “It’s her truth,” the rep said.

Amber Benson — who played Tara, girlfriend to Alyson Hannigan‘s character, Willow — tweeted in support of Charisma shortly after the statement was released. “Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. [Charisma] is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later.

