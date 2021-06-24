Caitlyn Jenner Nearly Drops Her Drinks After Running To Starbucks In LA — See Photo

The California governor hopeful experienced some spillage during a Starbucks run with her pups.

Caitlyn Jenner experienced a bit of a fumble during a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on June 23. The Olympic gold medalist, 71, nearly dropped her coffee and tea order while attempting to unlock the car door. Caitlyn’s iced tea order managed to spill over a bit in the cupholder but the hot coffees appeared to have been salvaged, seen in the PHOTO HERE.

Caitlyn Jenner (Shutterstock)

During the outing, Caitlyn rocked a casual striped shirt and denim capri pants; the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also brought along her two dogs. The Starbucks run comes after Caitlyn announced her run for California governor in April. A lifelong Republican and former Donald Trump supporter, Caitlyn has been a vocal opponent of current Governor Gavin Newsom, who faces a potential 2021 recall election.

Caitlyn shared a Caitlyn For California press release on her respective social media accounts after she filed the paperwork on April 23. “Californians want better and need better from their politicians,” it read, in part. “This will be a campaign of solutions, providing a roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around and finally clean up the damage Newsom has done to this state.”

While the Kardashian-Jenners are not involved in the campaign, Caitlyn revealed that her children were concerned for her safety after she informed them about the run. The former decathlete has six children, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, that she shares with former wives. “My kids are not involved whatsoever with this,” Caitlyn told CNN‘s Dana Bash in a May 10 interview.

