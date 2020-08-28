calvin-harris-and-the-weeknd-team-up-for-new-song-“over-now”–listen

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Did someone say new music?!

Calvin Harris and The Weeknd are here to save the day. On Aug. 28, the duo dropped their first ever collaboration for the song “Over Now.” This marks the first time the two pop sensations have featured their sultry vocals and eclectic beats on the same track, and honestly, it’s long overdue.

The video is directed by Harris’s longtime creative collaborator, Emil Nava, is the greatest blend of talent this year. Through the use of CGI, the video takes us on a wild ride through the mind of The Weeknd.

Calvin last blessed us with an album in 2017 with Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 before dropping a string of EP’s since. As fans may know, he also released three EPs earlier this year under the alias Love Regenerator. So, safe to say he’s been a little busy. The Weeknd released his fourth studio album After Hours in March.

Of course, even with all the cool effects displayed, the pair still managed to make the lyrics pop and give us the emotional anthem we’ve been craving.

“I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back / This time it got so bad,” the Weeknd sings. “It’s not the same / ‘Cause it’s over now / Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now / No coming back around / Nothing left to lose girl it’s over now.”

2020 may have given us some strange memories, but at least we got some great music to go with it!

Listen to “Over Now” above!

» Read Full Article