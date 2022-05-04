Menu
Cameron Diaz Recreates Hilarious ‘There’s Something About Mary’ Hair Gel Moment In New Video

May 3, 2022
American actress Cameron Diaz is pictured after her arrival in Cannes to promote her film

THE MASK, Cameron Diaz, 1994, ©New Line Cinema/Everett Collection

Actress Cameron Diaz poses following an interview in New York Oct. 5, 1997. Diaz co-stars with actor Ewan McGregor in the new romantic black comedy

Image Credit: Courtesy of Everett Collection

Cameron Diaz, 49, brought her fans back to 1998 when the actress posted a video on Instagram on May 3, spoofing the hilarious and infamous hair gel scene from her iconic film There’s Something About Mary! The video, which is an advertisement for the wine that she founded called Avaline, was shared with her 9.3 million followers and features comedian Benito Skinner, 27. He plays the role of a gay friend that arrives at her house for dinner with his bangs pasted up with “hair gel” like in that scene from the movie.

The video starts off with Benito riding in the passenger seat of a car that is driven by, what is assumed to be, his partner. As they are riding along, he says, “Oh my god, Terry, We are literally going to Cameron Diaz’s house for dinner. I am so nervous,” before the camera pans down to show boxes of Avaline wine in his lap, which is the brand that Cameron launched in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He then asks his partner, who is driving the car, “Do you think it’s weird to bring someone’s own wine brand to their house for dinner?”

Cameron Diaz Cameron Diaz shot to superstardom in her 1998 rom-com film called ‘There’s Something About Mary.’ (Photo courtesy of Everett Collection)

In the next scene, Cameron is seated on the couch at home. She is flipping through her phone and looking at photos from There’s Something About Mary, which also starred Ben Stiller,

