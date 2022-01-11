Camila Cabello Stuns In Black Bikini After Hanging Out With Ex Shawn Mendes — Photos

See Pic

‘My Oh My!’ Camila Cabello looks stunning in a string bikini that shows off her curves as she vacations in the Dominican Republic.

Camila Cabello, 24, getting over her breakup from Shawn Mendes, 23, with a getaway in the Dominican Republic. The “Havana” singer sailed by the sunset in a black, string bikini. Her bikini bottoms tied together right at her hips as she ran her hand through her hair and stared off into the distance. She apologized not keeping her fans posted during the trip but certainly made up for it with her pics. “I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO,” she captioned the post.

The former Fifth Harmony band member has been sporting some bold looks since her split with Shawn Mendes. She went for the cliche post-breakup hair change but did it in her own, unique way. In November 2021, just days after her breakup went public, she rocked bright blue hair on Instagram. She wore an equally bold and blue, ruffled top.

Shawn and Camila broke up in November 2021 after dating for over two years. They first went public with their relationship in the summer of 2019 after rumors surfaced that the two were an item due to the steamy chemistry between them in the music video for Camila’s hit “Señorita.” While the pair were accused of getting together as a publicity stunt, Shawn emphatically denied the claims.

They spent quarantine together and even dreamed about getting engaged one day. However, that wasn’t in the cards for Shamila. The two announced their breakup on November 17,

