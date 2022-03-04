camila-cabello-sings-about-being-‘back-on-my-feet’-after-shawn-mendes-split-in-new-song-‘bam-bam’

Are you ready to make your bed rock? Camila Cabello teamed up with Ed Sheeran for ‘Bam Bam,’ where she sings about bouncing back after her breakup from Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello bid a fond farewell to her love with Shawn Mendes, with a little help from “one of [her] favorite people and artists ever,” Ed Sheeran. With “Bam Bam” – which arrived March 4, one day after Camila’s 25th birthday – the former Fifth Harmony singer gifts her fans a track about the breakup from Shawn, but doesn’t seem to have any bad blood. “Yeah, love came around, and it knocked me down, but I’m back on my feet,” she sings in the chorus.

In the previews of the song’s music video, Camila and Ed can be seen having a drunken night out on the town – separately, it seems, as if they were each trying to forget a memory of each other. A previously-released teaser of the song already had fans thinking the track was about Shawn, as Camila sang, “You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfin’ now” / “I said I’d love you for life but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now/ Couldn’t ever imagine even having doubts/ But… not everything works out.”

“Bam Bam” is “absolutely about her breakup with [Shawn],” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Camila knows that reconciliation is no longer on the table and she wrote this song as a sort of goodbye ballad to him.” She also wanted this song to “show her fans that she is okay and that she is ready to move on.”

In an interview with Apple Music, released on March 4,

