candace-owens:-5-things-to-know-about-right-wing-activist-who-insulted-cardi-b-as-‘illiterate’

5 Things

September 7, 2020 12:28PM EDT

Donald Trump and Kanye West supporting ultra-conservative pundit Candace Owens made Cardi B her latest target on Twitter. Here’s 5 things to know about her.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is in the spotlight again, after going head-to-head with “WAP” singer Cardi B on Twitter. The 31-year-old political right winger, who has argued before Congress that white nationalism is not an issue facing Black Americans, has battled publicly with celebs like Dave Chappelle, Lace Bass, and now Cardi B. She has also landed herself in hot water after defending the likes of Donald Trump, Kanye West, and even German dictator Adolf Hitler. Here are 5 things to know about the conservative pundit.

Candace Owens is no stranger to landing herself in hot water. Image: AP Images

1. She called Cardi B “dumb” and “illiterate”. Candace took to Twitter on September 6 to criticize the Invasion of Privacy rapper’s recent interview with Joe Biden, 77, for Elle magazine. “[The interview] is one of the biggest insults…This would be akin to Donald Trump saying, ‘I’m going to give no interviews’ but he decided to give an interview to Justin Bieber. It would be absurd…it’s because you’re pandering,” Candace said to Ben Shapiro. She continued blasted Cardi, referring to her as “illiterate” in the interview which she posted to her Instagram. “[Joe’s team] looks at Cardi B’s Instagram, you see millions of followers, and you think, ‘okay, this is an illiterate person and if I appeal to this person that says okurr in the middle of the interview…Black people will vote for me.’ Basically saying, ‘Black people you are stupid,

