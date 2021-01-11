capitol-police-name-black-woman-as-acting-chief

Published 15 hours ago

The U.S. Capitol Police named Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman as acting chief, NBC News Washington reported.

This comes in the aftermath of U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announcing his resignation on Thursday (Jan. 7) following President Donald Trump supporters’ attack on the Capitol.

Pittman, who joined the department in 2001, is one of the first Black women supervisors to earn the rank of captain. While serving as captain, she was assigned to the Capitol Division as the Executive Officer.

According to WBAL-TV, Pittman is an alumna of Morgan State University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology.

“This appointment is notable for our nation and our university, as she will be the first woman and first African American to hold the post of leading the USCP,” a statement from the HBCU said.

The statement continued: “I implore Morgan graduates and members of the Morgan family around the world to join me in a full show of support. Together, we celebrate this recognition of leadership and congratulate one of our own, Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman, on her achievement. She is undeniably Morgan Made!”

