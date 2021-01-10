capitol-police-officer-howard-liebengood-dead,-reportedly-by-suicide

Capitol Police just announced the death of another one of its officers, and he reportedly died by suicide. Howard Liebengood, who was assigned to the Senate Division, is the second Capitol officer to die this week. Liebengood is the second officer… » Read Full Articles
