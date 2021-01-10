Celebrities

Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood Dead, Reportedly by Suicide

by Sunday, January 10, 2021
capitol-police-officer-howard-liebengood-dead,-reportedly-by-suicide

Capitol Police just announced the death of another one of its officers, and he reportedly died by suicide. Howard Liebengood, who was assigned to the Senate Division, is the second Capitol officer to die this week. Liebengood is the second officer…  » Read Full Articles

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Kim Kardashian Slays In Low-Cut Bodysuit & Sexy Lace-Up Heels In New SKIMS Campaign