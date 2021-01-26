capitol-rioter-suspect-apologizes-for-threatening-aoc

Published 20 hours ago

Garret Miller, a Texas man who’s facing federal charges linked to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is apologizing for his role in the storming and for threatening Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a Capitol Police officer.

The 34-year-old released a statement on Monday (January 25) through his attorney claiming he stormed the Capitol after being convinced by Donald Trump’s election fraud lies.

Miller had previously tweeted “Assassinate AOC” and threatened a police officer who shot and killed a fellow rioter.

“I am ashamed of my comments,” Miller’s statement read.

“I was in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, because I believed I was following the instructions of former President Trump and he was my president and the commander-in-chief. His statements also had me believing the election was stolen from him.”

He continued, “Nevertheless, I fully recognize Joe Biden is now the President of the United States and that the election is over. Donald Trump is no longer president and I would not have any reason to continue to follow his lead.”

Miller says he never intended to harm Ocasio-Cortez.

“While I never intended to harm Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez nor harm any members of the Capitol police force, I recognize that my social media posts were completely inappropriate,” he added.

“I want to publicly apologize to Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and the Capitol police officers. I have always supported law enforcement and I am ashamed by my comments.”

AOC revealed during an Instagram Live session last week that she feared for her life after a “close encounter” during the January 6 insurrection.

