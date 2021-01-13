Celebrities

Capitol Rioter Wearing 'Camp Auschwitz' Hoodie Arrested in Virginia

by Wednesday, January 13, 2021
The guy who authorities say was the one wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” hoodie during the Capitol riots has been arrested … TMZ has confirmed Robert Keith Packer was busted Wednesday morning in Newport News, VA and he’s been charged with knowingly…  » Read Full Articles

