cardi-b-appears-to-compliment-nemesis-nicki-minaj-as-she-raves-about-female-rapper-who-‘dominated-the-game’

Interview

August 8, 2020 12:26PM EDT

Old wounds may have been healed for Cardi B as she appeared to give major props to Nicki Minaj almost two years after their epic NYFW fight.

Hmm… who is she talking about here? Cardi B, 27, chatted with Apple Beats 1 Radio recently where she saluted a female rapper for her longevity in the game. The “Bodak Yellow” performer doesn’t specifically mention Nicki Minaj, 37, but fans think that her words were about the mother-to-be. “When I was younger…when I was 6, 7, 8, there was a lot of female rappers and then there was a time when there was no female rappers at all,” Cardi began after being asked about rappers she looked up to while growing up in The Bronx.

“I had to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. Like, I had to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rappers,” she continued. “And then, there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time and she did pretty good and still dominating.”

Cardi B looking sizzling hot on the red carpet. Credit: MEGA

It would make sense that the person she is referring to is the “Super Bass” star given how much of a hold Nicki has had on the industry for many years. “Cardi can you please clarify?,” one tweeted. “We’re you talking about Nicki Minaj in this? A lot of us would love to see a collab between you two. It’ll be great for the culture.”

Cardi and Nicki, as many know, had a massive fight almost two years ago at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during NYFW in September 2018.

