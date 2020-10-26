cardi-b-goes-ballistic-during-offset-arrest

Published 13 hours ago

Cardi B confronted the officers who detained her husband, Migos rapper Offset, who was questioned Saturday (October 24) about allegedly brandishing a gun at Trump supporters holding a rally in Beverly Hills.

“That’s my husband! Why are you pointing a gun at him?” the rapper yelled while restrained by a friend, according to The Daily Mail.



She reportedly rolled up at the scene in a black Rolls Royce as Offset argued with the cops, who dragged him out of his vehicle when he refused to turn off the engine. Offset’s fans watched the traffic stop on his Instagram Live.

The police arrested Cardi B’s 20-year-old cousin, Marcelo Almanazar, a passenger in the vehicle and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $35,000. Offset was released without charge.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs)

