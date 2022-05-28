cardi-b-&-megan-thee-stallion-dabble-in-football-in-episode-of-‘cardi-tries’:-watch

Looks like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are always down to try something new! In a recent episode of the Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries, the two sporty gals learned the basics of football from Los Angeles Chargers players Antonio Gates, Derwin James, and Keenan Allen.

“Since I have a son, I want to be one of those sports moms that be all involved in the sports activity, and I want to learn all about football today,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said at the beginning of the clip, referencing the child she shares with husband and rapper Offset.

Rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Performing (Shutterstock)

While getting fitted for safety equipment, Megan rocked a pair of white Nike short shorts while Cardi had on some skin tight yellow leggings. Once they hit the field, they were seen both in white sneakers and blue jerseys, with Megan sporting a cropped version of the tee.

In the hilarious episode, the “WAP” artists engaged in athletic endeavors such as a 40 yard dash, tackling dummies, and throwing footballs. “When I was in high school, I used to go to hooky parties and the cops used to bust the hooky parties a lot so I had to run a lot,” Cardi B cheekily commented during their running session, showing off her sprinting skills.

After the practice sessions, the two broke into some dance moves to celebrate their touchdowns. “One thing I learned about football is that you really need a really strong teammate, and that’s why I got my teammate right here,” Cardi reflected. “I like catching, I like throwing or whatever, so I’m really glad that Cardi had me out here today — my teammate,” Megan added.

