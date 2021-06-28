Cardi B Pregnant With Baby No. 2: Rapper Reveals Surprise Baby Bump At BET Awards — Watch

Cardi B, Offset and Kulture are about to become a family of 4! The ‘WAP’ rapper confirmed she’s expecting her second child via Instagram shortly after her BET performance.

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B! The 28-year-old rapper shocked fans as she revealed her second pregnancy with husband Offset, 29, during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27. Cardi’s growing baby bump was clearly visible as she slayed her performance of “Type Sh*t” in a mesh catsuit that was completely covered in crystals (except over her tummy). Minutes after she took the stage, the New York native posted a photo from a pregnancy shoot to her Instagram account. “#2! @offsetyrn,” she simply wrote, along with a heart — see the photo here.

OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying 🤩#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/CCF5P8h8rt

— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 28, 2021

The “WAP” rapper was completely nude in the artsy Instagram photo, with her breasts and bump covered by white paint or paper maché material. Her iconic floral tattoo was on full display as her side profile faced the camera, showing off her sizable bump. Cardi closed her eyes and cupped her tummy as her long, black hair cascade down her back in the stunning photo. She simplyt accessorized with a large pair of gold earrings.

A pregnant Cardi B looking bomb AF! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/uaBW7f3XFk

— Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) June 28, 2021

Cardi and Offset, who secretly tied the knot in September of 2017, welcomed their first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus (whose name as inspired by her dad and his rap group,

» Read Full Article