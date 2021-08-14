Cardi B Rocks Just Gold Paint & A White Skirt As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump — Photos

See Pics

August 14, 2021 1:47AM EDT

All the rumors are true: Cardi B can rock gold paint. The rapper shared new BTS photos from her ‘Rumors’ music video with Lizzo.

Cardi B shared some new behind-the-scenes photos from the music video for “Rumors,” her latest collaboration with Lizzo, on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 13. The rapper, 28, documented more of her look from the mythical goddess-themed video. In the snapshots, Cardi wears nothing but gold paint and a billowing white skirt.

“ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE !!!” the pregnant rapper captioned the photos. Her protruding baby bump is covered in gold chains to match the look. Cardi is expecting her second child with husband Offset. The two are already parents to daughter Kulture, 3.

She announced the pregnancy while at the BET Awards in June. Taking cues from her first pregnancy reveal, Cardi emerged on stage with a surprise baby bump and performed “Type Sh*t.” Back in 2018, the rapper announced Kulture’s arrival in the same fashion while performing on Saturday Night Live as musical guest.

Cardi recently teamed up with Lizzo for “Rumors,” out on Friday. As the title suggests, the ballad is all about addressing and owning up to the rumor mill. In the chorus, both rappers declare, “Give ’em somethin’ to talk about / Sick of rumors / But haters do what they do / Haters do what they do.” Among the rumors that are true? “No, I ain’t f*ck Drake yet,” per Lizzo, and “fake ass, fake boobs,” per Cardi.

Early Friday, Cardi shared other fun behind-the-scenes footage from the video with the “Juice” rapper.

