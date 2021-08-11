cardi-b-shades-celebrities-who-don’t-shower-regularly:-‘it’s-giving-itchy’

Tweet

August 11, 2021 12:40AM EDT

Cardi B is not a member of Hollywood’s No Regular Bathing Club. The rapper shaded celebrities who admitted to not showering daily with a hilarious message.

Cardi B is the latest figure to wade into the celebrity shower discourse — and the rapper is very confused about the latest bathing admissions making the rounds in Hollywood. After stars like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Jake Gyllenhaal let it be known that they are not proponents of showering daily, Cardi, 28, tweeted a hilarious response on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy.

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ?” Cardi tweeted. “It’s giving itchy.” It’s safe to assume that the rapper bathes her daughter Kulture, 3, whom she shares with husband Offset, regularly — and that this ritual will extend to baby no. 2.

The bathing discourse began with Mila and Ashton, who revealed that they don’t bathe their children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, regularly while on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast last month. Ashton also revealed that he does not use soap on his body regularly.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Mila said. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.” Ashton chimed in and added, “Now, here’s the thing: if you can see the dirt on them,

