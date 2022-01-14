cardi-b-says-she-felt-‘extremely-suicidal’-as-she-testifies-in-libel-trial-against-youtuber

Breaking News

January 13, 2022 11:55PM EST

Cardi claims vlogger Tasha Kebe was behind the malicious content, which included shocking claims of the rapper’s sex life.

Cardi B, testified in her libel case against YouTuber Tasha Kebe on January 13, telling a federal jury she felt “suicidal” after Kebe allegedly spread malicious lies about the rapper. Taking the witness stand in a Georgia court on the fourth day of the trial, the 29-year-old “Bodak Yellow” singer revealed how the shocking claims, including Cardi B contracting sexual diseases, had taken a devastating toll on her. “I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi B said, according to Billboard.

Cardi B attends Paris Fashion Week in 2019. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Cardi went onto say she felt “helpless” as Kebe continued to use her platform — which has amassed nearly 1 million followers — to spread the alleged falsehoods. She also said she suffered “fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines,” per the outlet. “Only an evil person could do that s***,” Cardi continued, before apologizing for using profanity.

While the alleged libelous incidents were happening soon after Cardi welcomed daughter Kulture with husband Offset, the hitmaker emotionally explained how it affected her self-esteem. “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” she explained, according to TMZ . She even went so far as to say that she felt like she “didn’t deserve” Kulture at the time.

In the lawsuit filed in March 2019, Cardi claims Kebe attempted to financially capitalize on spreading lies about the entertainer, such as alleging Cardi was a prostitute, was unfaithful to Offset, used cocaine, and contracted herpes and HPV.

