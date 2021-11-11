carly-pearce-celebrates-2021-cma-awards-win-with-new-boyfriend-riley-king

Before accepting the award for Female Vocalist of the Year, Carly Pearce exchanged a sweet kiss with boyfriend and former MLB player Riley King.

Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

It’s an award show Carly Pearce won’t soon forget.

While attending the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the “Next Girl” singer was moved to tears when she was named Female Vocalist of the Year.

“I really didn’t think this was going to happen,” the 31-year-old singer said while receiving support from close friend and collaborator Ashley McBryde. “I’ve had just a crazy year and I want you to know that this means everything to me. Country music saved me at a time that I needed it and this is all I’ve ever wanted in the entire world.”

To make the win even sweeter, Carly’s boyfriend Riley King was in the audience and present to celebrate. In fact, cameras caught the pair kissing when it was announced that Carly had won big.

While the couple has yet to make their red carpet debut, Carly dropped a hint to E! News back in September that she had found someone special after her divorce from country singer Michael Ray.

“I think anytime you go through something painful and unexpected, you have a decision to make: Is this going to define you or refine you and for me, I feel like this chapter in my life refined me and will only make me better in my next chapter,” she shared while celebrating the release of 29: Written in Stone. “And I think, hindsight is always 20/20. And for me, I learned a lot through that relationship. Now, I know better as I enter into a new one.”

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

While Carly is trying to keep this relationship more private,

» Read Full Article