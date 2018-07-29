Carrie Fisher Will Be In ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ But Not The Way You Think

Before rushing to the conclusion of Carrie Fisher being CGI-ed into Star Wars: Episode IX, hear us out. The director of Episode IX, J.J. Abrams is bringing Fisher’s character back with the help of unused footage from The Force Awakens. Abrams made a statement in which he explained all this, putting concerns of CGI or a recast aside.

“With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

As for the duration of footage that was shot, that’s undetermined. There couldn’t be reels of unseen footage but a few lengthier scenes seem plausible. Leia (Carrie Fisher) only appeared in Episode VII a few times so there are only a few locations she can appear at. Of course, it’s possible an unknown side plot was cut from the film. If anything, Leia finding the decayed remains of Luke’s hand would make the most sense. His lightsaber was in Maz Kanata’s temple but his hand wasn’t in that chamber. It could’ve drifted somewhere else but it goes to reason that since Luke’s lightsaber wound up with Kanata so did his hand.

Whatever Abrams decides to do with the remaining footage of Fisher, it just needs to be tasteful. After Fisher’s untimely death, anything that’s done with the character who made Fisher famous needs to be done right. Plus, Fisher’s family is waiting expectantly to see how Abrams intends to honor the late, great Carrie Fisher.

Both Fisher’s brother and daughter campaigned for Fisher to be part of Episode IX and up until recently, wasn’t going to happen. When LucasFilms announced they wouldn’t digitally recreate Leia, that drew fans to the conclusion that Leia was done for. Fortunately, the studio has found a way to bring Fisher back and in a way that honors her.

Check out more Celebrity News articles on Cliché Magazine.

Images provided by Pixabay and Flickr CC License.

Photograph courtesy of Videogamedemons on Flickr