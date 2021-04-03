cbs-sports-to-highlight-hbcus-on-men’s-final-four-weekend

Published 11 hours ago

March Madness is one of the most exciting events in the sports world, and it all comes to a head during the Final Four, where the last teams left standing battle it out for college basketball supremacy.

On Sunday (April 4) the day after the NCAA Men’s Final Four, CBS will be featuring a three-hour block of programming that celebrates the history, culture, and impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) on college basketball. The network will air Big House, The Pearl and Triumph of Winston-Salem State, Soul of The Game: The John Mclendon Story, and HBCUs: Elevating The Game. Also, ViacomCBS announced its commitment to HBCUs, by establishing an annual scholarship fund and internship opportunities dedicated to HBCU students with both programs beginning this year.

BET.com spoke with Harold Bryant, Executive Producer & Executive Vice President of CBS Sports, about the contributions of Black coaches and Black athletes to college sports, why investing in these institutions is a part of his mission, and the importance of highlighting HBCUs during Final Four Sunday CBS.

BET.com: The NCAA tournament is one of the most anticipated events of the year. Why did CBS choose this weekend to showcase the importance of HBCUs on Final Four Weekend?

Harold Bryant: Well, HBCUs are so rich in the history of sports and culture. And, you know, at times they haven’t been given, they’re just due for all they’ve contributed to American society. We believed that this was the best time to highlight those great schools, programs, and initiatives that are really near and dear to me.

