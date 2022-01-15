celebrate-chicago-west's-4th-birthday-by-looking-back-at-her-cutest-pics

CUTEST Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics of 2021

Happy birthday, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian‘s “Chi Chi princess” officially turns four today, Jan. 15. We can’t wait to see what celebrations are in store for the not-so-little girl’s big day, but in the meantime, we’re kicking off the birthday fun by reminiscing on all of Chicago’s cutest moments from over the years.

Think lots of selfies with aunts Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, ‘fit checks, impromptu photoshoots with her siblings North, Saint and Psalm, and of course, plenty of snapshots featuring mom Kim and dad Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Chicago may only be four, but as the below pics show, it’s clear that she’s already growing into her own! These days, you can catch her playing with slime, hanging out with her cousins or making cameos on North’s TikTok.

Perhaps the sisters will make a special birthday video?

Regardless, we’re sure Chicago will be celebrated all day!

Last year, Kim marked the occasion by sharing never-before-seen photos of Chicago playing with her siblings, along with a heartfelt tribute.

“You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!” she wrote on Instagram. “You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy.”

In honor of Chicago’s fourth birthday, relive all of her cutest moments below.

Instagram

Christmas Treats

Don’t be fooled—Chicago had to work for this candy cane!

