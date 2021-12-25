rihanna,-dua-lipa-&-more-celebs-celebrate-christmas:-see-pics

Celebrities woke up on Christmas morning with stockings filled & celebrations to be had! See how Jessica Biel & more stars are celebrating the holiday!

Merry Christmas to all! Celebrities are taking to social media to share photos of themselves celebrating Christmas around the world. For many, it is their first Christmas with a child, like Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara who shared sweet photos kissing their little one Riley in matching PJs. For others, like Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s a white Christmas in the snow! See what the celebs are doing to celebrate Christmas 2021!

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel took to Instagram on Christmas morning to share her gratitude for her ‘guys.’ The actress’s post showed her holding her young son Phineas, while walking alongside her husband Justin Timberlake and their first born Silas. Only the backs of everyone’s heads can be seen in the pic, with the foursome walking up a gravel pathway behind a van. “Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everybody!” Jessica wrote.

Dua Lipa

Move over Anwar, Santa is coming to town! Dua Lipa appeared to ignore her new single status as she posed on Christmas Eve with a glass of wine in front of the Christmas tree and looked better than ever with long black locks. She rocked a high-neck gold top and black jeans and posed with model friend Sarah Lysander. On Christmas Day, Dua took to IG once more to wish fans a happy holiday, while also reminding everyone that the holidays “can be a difficult time.” “Please be sure to check on your loved ones that may be spending it alone, the ones suffering a loss or the ones that are far away from their families and friends this year.

