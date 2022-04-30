maren-morris,-kristin-chenoweth-&-more-stars-mourn-naomi-judd-after-death-at-76

Image Credit: Ray Garbo/Shutterstock

Naomi Judd is being remembered by the country music industry after her death at the age of 76. Judd’s daughters Wynonna Judd — with whom she performed with musically as The Judds — and Ashley Judd confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Saturday, April 30. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement read, released just a day before Naomi and Wynonna were set to be inducted into the Country Hall Of Fame.

“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” the statement continued.

As the tragic news spread, tributes began pouring in from the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Kristin Chenoweth, who took to Twitter to write, “I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go.”

I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her.

Actress Rosanna Arquette shared,

