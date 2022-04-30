Menu
Maren Morris, Kristin Chenoweth & More Stars Mourn Naomi Judd After Death At 76

April 30, 2022
Image Credit: Ray Garbo/Shutterstock

Naomi Judd is being remembered by the country music industry after her death at the age of 76. Judd’s daughters Wynonna Judd — with whom she performed with musically as The Judds — and Ashley Judd confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Saturday, April 30. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement read, released just a day before Naomi and Wynonna were set to be inducted into the Country Hall Of Fame.

Naomi Judd died at the age of 76. (Ray Garbo/Shutterstock)

“We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory,” the statement continued.

As the tragic news spread, tributes began pouring in from the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Kristin Chenoweth, who took to Twitter to write, “I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go.”

I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go 💔

— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 30, 2022

I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her.

— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 30, 2022

Actress Rosanna Arquette shared,

