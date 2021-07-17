celebrities-react-to-news-of-biz-markie’s-death

UPDATED ON : JULY 16, 2021 / 10:59 PM

According to his representative, legendary beatboxer, DJ, and rapper Biz Markie passed away on Friday (July 16) by his wife’s side. He was 57.

The pioneering MC had been hospitalized since July 2020 after suffering from complications due to Type II diabetes. It isn’t clear at this time if that’s what caused his death.

His fellow hip hop rappers have taken to social media to express their grief. Rappers from LL Cool J to Q-Tip, and many other celebrities reacted, providing their condolences and memories regarding the “Just A Friend” legend and pioneer.

This one hurts baad … RIP to my Aries bro… ahhh man @BizMarkie damn im gonna miss u so so many memories.. hurts bad. My FRIEND

— QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) July 17, 2021

We lost another Rap legend Mr. Biz Markie, an American rapper, singer, DJ, record producer, actor, comedian, and writer. He’s best known for his 1989 single “Just a Friend”! To a lot of us he was more than Just a Friend. R.I.P. Prayers going out to the family & friends. Bootsy🤩 pic.twitter.com/URnUMKIQdB

— Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) July 17, 2021

Man….RIP BIZ MARKIE 🙏🏿

— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) July 17, 2021

According to a Facebook post made by his brother, Diamond Shell, the rapper passed away on Friday (July 16).

“To the baddest in the beats icon legend … my brother BIZ MARKIE… I’LL miss you more than words ….” he wrote.

