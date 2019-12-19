Online casinos are super popular right now and today we’re going to take a look at celebrities who’ve won big at online casinos. Well they may not have won it big but they love online casinos so much that they promote them just like Casino Pånett promotes the best free spins bonuses. Celebrities and athletes alike love playing at online casinos because of the simple nature of gambling online. Plus there are so many cool online casino games that can be found at some of the top rated online casino websites out there.

Ray Romano

Most of you know Ray as the comedian and actor from Everyone Loves Raymond. Everyone knows Ray is a huge fan of blackjack and poker. He has previous been seen when thousands while competing in poker tournaments including the World Serious of Poker. Over the years Ray has become a huge fan of online casinos and sports betting. One of the huge benefits of playing online poker is being able to show off as a high roller in a relaxed setting at home or your penthouse hotel room while on the road.

Pamela Anderson

We all know her as the sexy Baywatch star but has been known to promote several gambling product brands including Bally Gaming and Systems. They released a Pamela Anderson Playboy line of slots back in 2005 that went live at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Pamela even has her own Baywatch online casino game. Baywatch is an entertaining and exciting 5 reel, 20 payline slot with a great bonus game feature and all the favorite characters from the series.

Michael Jordan



Michael Jordan is probably the most well known basketball icon in the entire world. He brought the Chicago Bulls to prominence back in the mid 1990’s and ultimate won 6 NBA Championships with them in total. He also has one of the most recognized clothing brands in “Brand Jordan” with several high profile basketball players who wear his basketball shoes and other clothing through exclusive sponsorship deals.

Over the years, there have been many gambling stories and conspiracies about Jordan including unpaid gambling debts and the fact that he has won millions at the casino. Jordan could sometimes be found at the poker table before big playoff basketball games including the Olympics. After the Bulls won their third championship, the NBA launched an investigation into Jordan’s gambling problems to check whether he had violated league rules. Four months later Jordan stunned the world by retiring from professional basketball. Jordan’s father was also murdered around this time leaving some to believe it happened because of unpaid gambling debts.

Allen Iverson



Allen is an ex-NBA super star who spent most of his career playing for the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers. Most consider him the second or third best player to every put on a 76er’s jersey. Earlier this year the Philadelphia legend joined fellow 76er Charles Barkley as a sports betting spokesperson for PointsBet.

Ben Affleck



Ben Affleck is one of the most prolific celebrity gamblers and has pocketed millions playing blackjack. He loves playing blakjack and became so good that casinos banned him from playing blackjack at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas because of his expert knowledge. His friends have mentioned in several interviews their concern that he might have a gambling problem, which he as even acknowledged.

Affleck also played an online gambling entrepreneur in the film Runner Runner, which showcases a player that feels he is being cheated by the site. In real interviews however, Affleck admits to playing online blackjack as it’s his favorite game and playing online is fun and private.

