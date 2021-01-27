celebrity-babies-born-in-2021:-stassi-schroeder,-khadijah-haqq,-&-more-stars-who-became-parents

From former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Stassi Schroeder, to ‘Dash Dolls’ Khadijah Haqq, here are all the celebs welcoming little bundles of joy in 2021.

2021 is already proving to be a big year for celebrity babies! Some of the biggest names in entertainment are welcoming new additions to their family, including Oscar-winner Emma Stone and supermodel Karlie Kloss. Some new moms have already revealed the happy news on Instagram, including former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder who welcomed her first child on January 7. Scroll through to see all the new and expectant moms of 2021!

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi Schroeder, 32, and her boyfriend Beau Clark, 40, are officially a family of three! The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, on January 7. “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” Stassi gushed at the time. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful, and most importantly, healthy, baby girl.” When their bub was two weeks old, Stassi shared the first photos and videos of their daughter, showing Hartford snoozing in her crib, and later sucking on her pacifier. She also gave fans some insight into her parenthood journey thus far. “Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl.” The couple first revealed the happy pregnancy news back in June 2020, amid a turbulent time for the reality star.

