Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

If there’s anything we love more than dressing up for Halloween, it’s seeing who or what our favorite celebrities dress up as. For Halloween this year, we’ve seen our favorite celebrities dress up as their favorite icons (Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe), movie characters (Jessica Alba as Juno), and supervillains (Rita Ora as Poison Ivy). It’s also the perfect time to dress up as your favorite Stranger Things character, complete with a box of Eggo waffles (we’re looking at you, Wells Adams), since Season 2 was recently released on Netflix. Whether you’re dressing up this year or staying in, you won’t want to miss some of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes.

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring. – Marilyn Monroe A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will… I’m sharing this years halloween costume on laurenconrad.com today 👻🎃🕷 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:39pm PDT

My 🍯was 🔥last night ❤️ #maximhalloween A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Cutest teddy bear I’ve ever seen 🐻♥️ #Halloween A post shared by Hayley Erbert (@hayley.erbert) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Hard act to follow Sonny n @cher but I thinks we nailed it @kimkardashian what do you guys think?? @casamigos A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgod) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Whose costume was your favorite this year? What did you dress up as? Let us know in the comments below!

Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017: featured image courtesy of Karlie Kloss/Instagram