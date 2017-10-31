Celebrity News

Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

by Tuesday, October 31, 2017

If there’s anything we love more than dressing up for Halloween, it’s seeing who or what our favorite celebrities dress up as. For Halloween this year, we’ve seen our favorite celebrities dress up as their favorite icons (Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe), movie characters (Jessica Alba as Juno), and supervillains (Rita Ora as Poison Ivy). It’s also the perfect time to dress up as your favorite Stranger Things character, complete with a box of Eggo waffles (we’re looking at you, Wells Adams), since Season 2 was recently released on Netflix. Whether you’re dressing up this year or staying in, you won’t want to miss some of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes.

 

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

Richard Pryor LIVE ON THE STRIP 📸 @thegcode

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

My 🍯was 🔥last night ❤️ #maximhalloween

A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on

Cutest teddy bear I’ve ever seen 🐻♥️ #Halloween

A post shared by Hayley Erbert (@hayley.erbert) on

Hard act to follow Sonny n @cher but I thinks we nailed it @kimkardashian what do you guys think?? @casamigos

A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgod) on

Whose costume was your favorite this year? What did you dress up as? Let us know in the comments below!

, 1
