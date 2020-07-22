celebrity-moms-reveal-their-back-to-school-must-haves

NBC; Instagram/E! Illustration

It’s that time of the year again—back to school shopping!

While a brand-new school year is going to look different in just a few short weeks, we have a feeling students are still going to want some fresh new supplies, gadgets and other must-have items.

But with so many choices out there, where does a parent begin?! We have some moms who can help.

Several busy Hollywood mothers revealed the products they recommend for their kids. And we have a feeling the little ones in your life will love them as well.

From Tia Mowry‘s must-have BEI crayons, Molly Sims‘ favorite OshKosh B’gosh looks or Amanda Stanton‘s tasty snacks for students of all ages, these ladies deserve an A+ for their recommendations.

Creative Roots Peach Mango Flavored Coconut Water

Hilary Duff’s Pick: “There are four flavors and they are all really good. My personal favorite is peach mango and I’m always shouting that one out and trying to put those in the back so my kids don’t see that one right away. It’s hard to make sure your kids are drinking enough, eating enough. They’re just busy, they don’t want to be slowed down or stopped so this is definitely a drink that they enjoy.”

Banana Boat Ultra Sport Spray SPF 50+

Allison Holker’s Pick: “My favorite product I use is Banana Boat Ultra Sport Spray SPF 50+.

