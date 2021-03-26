chadwick-boseman’s-wife:-everything-to-know-about-taylor-simone-ledward

Learn more about late actor Chadwick Boseman’s longtime love, Taylor Simone Ledward.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died at just the age of 43 years old after a four-year battle with colon cancer in August 2020. A statement was released on social media on August 28 confirming the actor’s death. Chadwick is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family. Chadwick and Taylor Simone have been together for years, but they always chose to keep their personal lives out of the public eye. Learn more about Chadwick’s darling wife.

How did Taylor Simone & Chadwick meet?

It’s still fairly unclear exactly how Taylor Simone and Chadwick initially connected. However, some of the first photos of the couple go back to 2015, when they were spotted at LAX. They were also seen together outside of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in Los Angeles following Chadwick’s June 2017 appearance on the show. The two quietly got engaged in 2019, before they exchanged their ‘I dos’ in 2020.

Where did Taylor Simone go to college & what does she do?

It’s believed that Taylor Simone earned her education and bachelor’s degree from California State Polytechnic University (Cal Poly), Pomona in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in music industry studies. She was seemingly photographed singing with the school’s jazz band in 2013, which you can see here. Like her dear husband, Taylor Simone hails from the United States with African American ancestry. After marrying Chadwick, it’s not clear if she continued with her career, or chose to support Chadwick as much as possible.

Did family members ever confirm their romance?

Yes. In April 2018, Taylor Simone’s grandmother confirmed to In Touch Weekly that Chadwick and her granddaughter were,

