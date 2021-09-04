chance-headlines-world’s-largest-music-festival

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 / 09:04 PM

Written by Joshua Eferighe

Chicago rapper and three-time Grammy winner, Chance The Rapper will be performing his first concert since March 2020 this Friday (Sept. 3) as the headliner for Summerfest 2021, billed as the world’s largest music festival at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee.

“I’m excited because I am a performer. It’s probably the thing that I get the most joy from out of making music,” the “No Problems” rapper told BET.com in a phone interview. “Having so much fun in film and making the virtual concerts, I’ve started to just miss that in-person feeling of being at an actual concert,” he continued.

Virtual concerts aren’t the only thing Chance has been shooting. After a teaser in May and a trailer in July, Chance also released his debut full-feature film, Magnificent Coloring World on Aug. 13.

Directed by Jake Shreier (Robot & Frank, Paper Towns) and released through Chance’s House of Kick’s creative collective, the concert film takes viewers behind the scenes from a secret 2017 show in Chicago following the rapper’s industry-defining GRAMMY win for “Best Rap Album” that year for Coloring Book — the first stream-only project to do so.

Magnificent Coloring World also marks the first time an independent recording artist has distributed a movie through AMC.

Showing in select AMC theater locations, including Chicago venues, Magnificent Coloring World is the ​​consummation of the ‘Coloring’ franchise, which began with the mixtape, Coloring Book,

