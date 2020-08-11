chandler-powell:-5-things-to-know-about-bindi-irwin’s-husband-&-father-of-her-1st-child

Crikey! Bindi Irwin is about to become a mom! Four months after Bindi married Chandler Powell in a private ceremony, they announced that she’s expecting. Here’s what you need to know about Chandler.

The Crocodile Hunter family is about to get a bit bigger. Bindi Irwin, the 22-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin, announced that she and husband Chandler Powell, 23, are having a baby! “[We’re] expecting!” wrote Bindi on Aug. 11. “It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

“You’re going to be the best mother,” Chandler wrote on Bindi’s post, before sharing the announcement on his own Instagram. “Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife.” The pregnancy comes four months after these two kids tied the knot. Bindi and Chandler were married on March 25 in a small ceremony, since the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped their initial plans for a larger, more formal wedding. Now, the couple will have to start prepping for their incoming baby. As they do, here’s a refresher on the man who won over Bindi’s heart.

Bindi Irwin and then-boyfriend Chandler Powell arrive at The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening With The Irwins: ‘Crikey! It’s The Irwins’ Screening on May 3, 2019 (SplashNews)

1. Chandler’s American. While Bindi Irwin, is practically Australian royalty,

» Read Full Article