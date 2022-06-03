chanel-west-coast-is-pregnant:-mtv-star-expecting-1st-baby-with-model-boyfriend

View gallery

Chanel West Coast is going to be a mom! The 33-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star confirmed she is expecting her first child with model boyfriend Dom Fenison to E! News on June 2 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. “I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” she said. “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

Chanel debuted her growing baby bump on the carpet of the award show. She stunned in a mini floral dress that was covered in sequins and gave a subtle glimpse of her belly. She wore her long brunette hair curled and accessorized with white hoop earrings. Dom donned a black suit with a green pocket square and green dress shoes.

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison pose on a red carpet in 2022 (Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

The California native admitted the pregnancy was a “shock”, but added that she’s beyond thrilled to become a parent. She also said she’s interested to see what hobbies her little one picks up. “From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV,” she recalled. “I just can’t wait to see what my child’s dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way.”

Furthermore, she gushed about the thought of raising a child with her boyfriend of a few months. “Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life,” she explained.

