Charli D’Amelio Joins Sister Dixie & Her BF Noah Beck For A Dinner Date In Hollywood — Pics

January 31, 2021 1:26PM EST

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were all smiles while posing for pics during a fun night out at a steakhouse with Noah Beck.

It looks like it was an entertaining evening for Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Jan. 30! The sisters joined Dixie’s boyfriend Noah Beck, 19, for a dinner date at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, CA and were photographed upon leaving the popular restaurant. Dixie, 19, flashed a smile to cameras while driving in her car and Charli, 16, flashed a peace sign as Noah smiled in the backseat.

Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, and Noah Beck smiling while in a car after dinner in Hollywood. (Backgrid)

The trio dressed stylish for the outing with Dixie in a white top under a tan jacket, a black skirt, and white boots, and Charli in a white sweater, black jeans, and black and white sneakers. Noah chose to wear all black in an outfit that included a hoodie under a coat, pants, and black and white sneakers. All three of them also wore face masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic.

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio pose outside during a dinner date on Jan. 30. (Backgrid)

At one point, Noah was spotted being romantic with Dixie as he gave her red and white long-stemmed roses. She showed her appreciation by cuddling up next to him while standing outside and holding the gifts. He held a bag that could have been leftovers from their delicious dinner.

Before their latest outing, Charli and Dixie faced backlash for traveling to the Bahamas during the pandemic last month. The TikTok stars were joined by Noah as well as fellow social media stars Chase Hudson,

