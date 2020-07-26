Sonja Morgan revealed the results of her $75,000 procedure and Kacey Musgraves changed her look following her split

Sonja Morgan Reveals Details on Her Face & Neck Lift

Two Bravo reality stars walk into a plastic surgeon’s office…

While that sounds like the set-up for a punchline (or, you know, just the average scene on a Real Housewives show, TBH), it’s actually part of this week’s round-up of the most shocking celeb transformations. The Real Housewives of New York City fan-favorite Sonja Morgan revealed she went under the knife months ago, while the daughter of a Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about her decision to get a nose job.

Plus, two singers changed up their looks by dyeing their hair, Cassie shared her inspiring postpartum wellness journey, and Princess Beatrice completely transformed one of her grandmother’s dresses for her wedding.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week…

Instagram/E!

Sonja Morgan

The Real Housewives of New York City star exclusively revealed to E! News she underwent a $75,000 facelift and neck lift.

Following five months of filming—and right before quarantine—the 56-year-old quietly went under the knife for a nip and tuck with New York plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono.

While viewers are seeing her pre-surgery face on the current season of RHONY, she has started to slowly show off her new look on social media. “He’s the surgeon of all surgeons,” she raved of her doc on E!’s Daily Pop. “I don’t take chances. My face is my money. Well first my mouth is my money and like to say my ass-ets are my money,

» Read Full Article